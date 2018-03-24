First Edmonton Walk In Her Shoes event raises funds, awareness for women and girls

Dozens of people gathered at Emily Murphy Park Saturday morning to take a 10,000-step, eight-hour walk. It’s a journey women and girls take daily.

“It’s the inaugural Walk In Her Shoes event,” said volunteer event chair Danijela Glamoclija. “Attendees are walking 10,000 steps in support of women and young girls in developing countries, who walk an average of six kilometres, or 10,000 steps, to collect water and basic necessities.”

Are you ready to walk for women & girls today, @CityofEdmonton? Remember to share your journey with us on social media using #WalkInHerShoes & #EdmontonWalks. Thx @hillbergandberk @MeritTravel RGO Office Products & A-Z Contracting & Construction Ltd. for all your support pic.twitter.com/v2X6GRXFb3 — CARE Canada (@carecanada) March 24, 2018

The event intends to raise both awareness and funds for humanitarian organization CARE Canada. It has previously taken place in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa — but this is a first for Edmonton.

“The response has been fantastic,” Glamoclija said. “We have over 50 people registered, the sponsorship and prizes that have been donated have been amazing.”

“And we’re just excited to have the event here in Edmonton and have everybody come out and support a worthy cause.”

The funds raised for CARE Canada will aim to reduce the time and distance the women and girls must walk to meet their most basic needs. That time can then be spent on learning and education, earning and taking a more active role in the workforce, and taking on leadership opportunities in their communities.

“We take for granted when we turn on the tap and we have running water,” Glamoclija said. “It’s not an option for them. They need to walk the six kilometres, up to eight hours a day.”

CARE Canada‘s mission is to work worldwide to save lives, reduce suffering and create a world of social justice with a focus on women and girls achieving equal rights. If you were unable to participate in the walk, you can still support the cause here.