World
March 24, 2018 7:30 pm

First Edmonton Walk In Her Shoes event raises funds, awareness for women and girls

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Women and girls in developing countries often have to walk long distances daily, for basic necessities like water or firewood.

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A A

Dozens of people gathered at Emily Murphy Park Saturday morning to take a 10,000-step, eight-hour walk. It’s a journey women and girls take daily.

“It’s the inaugural Walk In Her Shoes event,” said volunteer event chair Danijela Glamoclija. “Attendees are walking 10,000 steps in support of women and young girls in developing countries, who walk an average of six kilometres, or 10,000 steps, to collect water and basic necessities.”

The event intends to raise both awareness and funds for humanitarian organization CARE Canada. It has previously taken place in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa — but this is a first for Edmonton.

“The response has been fantastic,” Glamoclija said. “We have over 50 people registered, the sponsorship and prizes that have been donated have been amazing.”

“And we’re just excited to have the event here in Edmonton and have everybody come out and support a worthy cause.”

The funds raised for CARE Canada will aim to reduce the time and distance the women and girls must walk to meet their most basic needs. That time can then be spent on learning and education, earning and taking a more active role in the workforce, and taking on leadership opportunities in their communities.

“We take for granted when we turn on the tap and we have running water,” Glamoclija said. “It’s not an option for them. They need to walk the six kilometres, up to eight hours a day.”

CARE Canada‘s mission is to work worldwide to save lives, reduce suffering and create a world of social justice with a focus on women and girls achieving equal rights. If you were unable to participate in the walk, you can still support the cause here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
A Walk in Her Shoes
CARE Canada
Edmonton walks
Walk in Her Shoes Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News