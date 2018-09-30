Calgarians run, walk for breast cancer research at Run for the Cure

Runners clad in pink-feathered boas, tutus and spandex braved the chilly air and 9 a.m. start to raise money for breast cancer research on Sunday.

Hundreds turned out to Southcentre Mall in Calgary for the 5 km or 1 km walk or run for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure.

Taylor Cassidy, who ran for the second time this year, was among them. Her mom is now in remission after having breast cancer last year.

“I find this year we’re not so much out here for my mom as we are for everyone else who might be going through it right now,” she said.

“Super inspiring to see all these people out here running for the same purpose,” Cassidy added.

Lorrie Peers is a four-year breast cancer survivor who was misdiagnosed at the start. She said it’s amazing to see people turn out to the run in droves.

“It does need support because it’s still attacking people so we need to find a cure,” Peers said.

Kym Evans was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

“Here I am nine months later, healthy and on the road to recovery,” she said.

“I’m glad to be here. Lucky to be here.”

One out of eight Canadian women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to Run for the Cure.

Since 1992, the run has raised over $430 million for breast cancer research, organizers said. Last year, 80,000 participants across Canada raised $17 million.

The run is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research, support programs, health education and advocacy initiatives, organizers added.

