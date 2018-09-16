38th annual Terry Fox Run takes over Fort Calgary

About 1,000 people took to Fort Calgary for 38th annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday — a first, after being held at the Telus Spark science centre for three years.

“We thought it was a nice change to get access to these great pathways along the Bow River,” said James McCreath, co-chair of the Calgary Terry Fox Run.

Each year, Terry Fox Runs are held in more than 9,000 communities across the country to raise money for cancer research.

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope on an artificial leg for 143 days covering 5,373 kilometres from St. John’s, N.L., to Thunder Bay, Ont. After Fox died the following year — just shy of his 23rd birthday — the inaugural Terry Fox Run was held.

Calgary participants could decide between 1 km, 5 km or 10 km routes at whatever pace they chose.

Organizers said they expect to exceed last year’s fundraising total of $140,000.

Donations can still be made online.

Thousands of people across Canada are taking part in the #TerryFoxRun to raise money for cancer research in honour of Terry Fox. https://t.co/zId0W2Se8c — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) September 16, 2018