Calgarians lace up to ‘Outrun the Stigma’ around Bow River

Along the Bow River and around Prince’s Island Park, Calgarians ran in support of mental health on Sunday.

The event is called Outrun The Stigma.

Now in its sixth year, the 10 km run and 5 km walk or run kicked off at Eau Claire Market to raise awareness and money for the Calgary Distress Centre, a non-profit that provides 24/7 mental health support.

“The stigma affects a lot of people,” said Sara Mallett, co-chair of Outrun the Stigma.

“A lot of people would benefit from speaking about their mental health experience, knowing other people experience the same things and go through the same troubles as they do,” Mallett explained.

Calgary’s Outrun the Stigma raised about $90,000 — three times its goal.

Edmonton’s run was held on Oct. 13.