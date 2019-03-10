Weather
March 10, 2019 9:41 am

Strong winds, rainy day in store for GTA

By Web Writer  Global News

Environment canada says strong, gusty wind and rain expected in the GTA this Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong winds in the GTA.

The weather agency said winds will be gusting to about 70 to 80 km/h starting Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

The strongest winds are expected around the shores of Lake Huron and eastern Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that the winds my be strong enough to cause minor tree damage and even power outages in certain areas where stronger wind gusts are expected.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish by the evening.

