Strong winds, rainy day in store for GTA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong winds in the GTA.

The weather agency said winds will be gusting to about 70 to 80 km/h starting Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

WATCH: Wild, windy weather causes havoc across GTA

The strongest winds are expected around the shores of Lake Huron and eastern Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that the winds my be strong enough to cause minor tree damage and even power outages in certain areas where stronger wind gusts are expected.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish by the evening.