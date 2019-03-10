WHL Roundup: Saturday, March 9, 2019

SASKATOON – Ryan Hughes scored twice and Eric Florchuk added three assists as the Saskatoon Blades extended their win streak to six games with a 6-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Kristian Roykas Marthinsen, Tristen Robins, Dawson Davidson and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades (43-14-8).

Matthew Culling potted the lone goal for the Broncos (10-48-6), who are on a 17-game slide.

Dorrin Luding made 16 saves for Saskatoon as Riley Lamb turned aside 41 shots for Swift Current.

The Blades went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Broncos were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

WARRIORS 6 PATS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Justin Almeida and Brayden Tracey had two goals and an assist apiece as the Warriors dealt Regina its sixth loss in a row.

Daniil Stepanov and Luke Ormsby also scored while Jett Woo tacked on three helpers for Moose Jaw (37-19-8). Adam Evanoff made 24 saves for the win.

Garrett Wright was the lone Pats (18-44-3) skater to beat Evanoff. Dean McNabb stopped 31-of-36 shots in a losing effort.

—

HURRICANES 7 HITMEN 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Taylor Ross had a hat trick and Jordy Bellerive added two goals and three assists as the Hurricanes downed Calgary for their sixth consecutive win.

Jake Elmer and Jackson Shepard also scored as Carl Tetachuk kicked out 24 shots for Lethbridge (38-18-10). Dylan Cozens chipped in with three assists.

Sean Tschigerl, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, James Malm and Vladislav Yeryomenko replied for the Hitmen (36-24-6), who got 27 saves from Carl Stankowski.

—

REBELS 8 ICE 4

RED DEER, Alta. — Reese Johnson scored twice and Brandon Hagel had a goal and three assists as the Rebels handed Kootenay its fourth loss in a row.

Jeff de Wit, Cameron Hausinger, Chase Leslie, Zak Smith, and Josh Tarzwell also scored as Ethan Anders made 24 saves for Red Deer (33-25-6). Winger Alex Morozoff was ejected midway through the second after taking a major for boarding.

Nolan Orzeck, Jaeger White, Connor McClennon and Jakin Smallwood supplied the goals for the Ice (12-43-10). Jesse Makaj gave up seven goals on 26 shots in two periods of work for the loss.

—

TIGERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Jevne’s second goal of the night stood up as the winner as the Tigers doubled up Brandon.

Mads Sogaard kicked out 28 shots for Medicine Hat (33-26-6). Ryan Chyzowski and Hayden Ostir also scored.

Stelio Mattheos and Chad Nychuk had goals for the Wheat Kings (30-27-8). Jiri Patera stopped 30 shots in defeat.

—

THUNDERBIRDS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Nolan Volcan scored twice – including the winner at 17:39 of the third — as Seattle edged Everett to improve to 5-0-2 in its last seven.

Roddy Ross turned away 46-of-47 shots while Simon Kubicek assisted on both of Volcan’s goals for the Thunderbirds (28-28-8).

Robbie Holmes was the only Silvertips (46-15-4) player to get a puck past Ross. Dustin Wolf had 18 saves in a losing cause.

—

BLAZERS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jermaine Loewen scored the go-ahead marker at 9:01 of the third to lift Kamloops over the Rockets.

Kyrell Sopotyk also scored as Dylan Garand turned aside 27 shots for the Blazers (25-32-7).

Kyle Topping replied for Kelowna (27-31-7). Roman Basran made 27 saves in defeat.

—

COUGARS 5 WINTERHAWKS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Taylor Gauthier made 37 saves and Josh Maser scored twice as the Cougars snapped their six-game skid by upsetting Portland.

Connor Bowie, Austin Crossley and Vladislav Mikhalchuk rounded out the attack for Prince George (18-40-8).

Clay Hanus and Cross Hanas scored for the Winterhawks (39-20-6). Joel Hofer stopped 44-of-48 shots in defeat.

—

CHIEFS 6 ROYALS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adam Beckman had two goals and two assists and Bailey Brkin made 21 saves as the Chiefs beat Victoria.

Ethan McIndoe, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Filip Kral and Ty Smith also scored for Spokane (37-20-7).

Brandon Cutler scored for the Royals (33-28-4). Brock Gould combined with Griffen Outhouse for 28 saves in defeat.

—

GIANTS 4 AMERICANS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Defenceman Bowen Byran scored his 26th goal of the season at 2:28 of overtime to lead Vancouver past Tri-City.

Tristen Nielsen, Justin Sourdif and Davis Koch built up an early 3-0 lead for the Giants (46-15-4) before the Americans came back to tie it. David Tendeck made 30 saves for the win.

Parker Aucoin struck twice and Krystof Hrabik had the other to help Tri-City (34-26-5) pick up a point. Beck Warm stopped 38 shots in the loss.

—