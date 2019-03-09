Police investigating stabbing in Langley bar parking lot

Police say a man is in hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot outside a bar in North Langley Friday night.

Langley RCMP were called to the Oak & Thorne Neighbourhood Public House in the 20100 block of 88 Ave., at 11:30 p.m., for reports of a stabbing.

A 20-year-old man from Surrey was found in the parking lot suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation between two groups leaving the bar. Police said the groups appear to know each other and that alcohol was likely involved.

The victim, who is known to police, was taken to hospital where he remains.

The bar shares a parking lot with the Sandman Hotel. The area was closed off overnight as police investigated.

Police say investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the altercation Friday night or the people involved is asked to contact Langley RCMP.

Global News reached out to the manager of the Oak & Thorne, who said the bar has been told by head office not to comment on a police matter.

—With files from Robyn Crawford