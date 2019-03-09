Canada
Air Transat flight from Montreal makes emergency landing in Newark, prompts runway shutdown

Runways at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., were shut down for over a half-hour Saturday morning after an Air Transat flight from Montreal was forced to make an emergency landing.

Air Transat flight TS942 took off from Montreal on Saturday morning on its way to Fort Lauderdale, but was diverted to Newark after reports of smoke in the cargo hold, an airline official told Global News.

All flights in and out of the airport were suspended for 35 minutes.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was evacuated using emergency slides, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Two people suffered minor injuries unrelated to any smoke condition.

Air Transat says it has dispatched another aircraft to Newark to take the 189 passengers on to Fort Lauderdale

