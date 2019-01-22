Flights to Newark Airport grounded due to drone activity: reports

Arrivals at Newark Liberty International Airport have been temporarily halted due to drone activity above another New Jersey airport, according to local media reports.

NBC reported that two drones were spotted some 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport, located less than 30 kilometres from Newark Liberty.

Some flights were grounded at their departure locations to reduce the backlog of incoming flights, ABC reported.

The reported sightings come on the heels of disruptions at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports in the last month due to drone sightings.

