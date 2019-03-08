Crime
March 8, 2019 5:11 pm

Multiple arrests after Hamilton police seize firearms from 3 homes

By News Anchor  900 CHML

One of four guns seized in March by the Hamilton Police Service's Make Safe task force.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Almost a dozen people have been arrested, following a drugs and weapons investigation by Hamilton Police.

Investigators from the Make Safe task force seized four firearms and a number of illegal drugs during three search warrants Thursday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police create gun violence task force in response to shooting increase

The task force was formed in response to a rise in shootings in 2019 which, police say, are connected to drug trafficking in the city.

The accused range in age from 15 to 25 and are facing a variety of charges.

WATCH BELOW: Toronto police seize firearms, drugs in gun and gang investigation

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crack Cocaine
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton drug bust
Hamilton drug trafficking
Hamilton Police
Illegal Drugs
make safe task force

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.