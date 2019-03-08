Multiple arrests after Hamilton police seize firearms from 3 homes
Almost a dozen people have been arrested, following a drugs and weapons investigation by Hamilton Police.
Investigators from the Make Safe task force seized four firearms and a number of illegal drugs during three search warrants Thursday.
The task force was formed in response to a rise in shootings in 2019 which, police say, are connected to drug trafficking in the city.
The accused range in age from 15 to 25 and are facing a variety of charges.
