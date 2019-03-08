Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of March 9

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Spring is right around the corner with these great warmer weather events!

1. Perfect puzzle pieces

The Manitoba Moose are no strangers to supporting great causes in our community, and the latest campaign has the team partnering up with the folks at the St. Amant Foundation.

The annual Autism Awareness campaign officially kicks-off this Saturday, when the Moose face-off against the Rockford IceHogs at Bell MTS Place.

It’s where you’ll see the really cool looking special edition Autism Awareness jerseys, be able to purchase the adorable limited edition teddy bears (wearing that same jersey) and meet some of the amazing people who are the heart and soul of the St. Amant Foundation.

Director Juliette Mucha said the partnership has been huge for the Foundation by raising over $45,000 through the past three years.

“We support over 2000 people with developmental disabilities and autism so it’s a huge number and it is growing. St. Amant is here to support families.”

There’s also a ‘quiet room’ for fans who may need to take a little time away from all the sights and sounds.

Tickets for the Moose game can be found here and more information on the St. Amant Foundation and all the work they do can be found here.

2. Join the circus

Another fun family event you can check out this weekend is the 7th Annual Circus Club Showcase put on by the fantastic local performers at the Winnipeg Circus Club.

It’s where you’ll see clowns, juggling, hooping, unicycling and more!

Plus there’s also a raffle and bake sale – they have all the bases covered!

I was able to try my hand at some ‘hooping’ and let me tell you – it looks easy but is anything but!

I think I’ll be more comfortable in the crowd, watching the professionals on stage – but – if you are brave enough, the Club also offers a free drop in class for first-timers.

Each Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Broadway Neighborhood Centre, you can swing by and practice your circus skills. They’ll bring the equipment, you bring an open mind and a good attitude.

But start by checking out the showcase this Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jubilee Place. Tickets are available here.

3. Signs of spring

Now this might not be the most fun thing to do (unless you love to clean) but it’s a fairly essential thing to do. Especially on the weekend when we have a bit more free time. Especially with these warmer temperatures which are gently whispering ‘spring’.

Spring cleaning is one of those things that once you do it, you’ll be so glad you did.

We brought a cleaning expert on Global News Morning to ease us through the chore, and she left us with these tips:

Only clean windows when it’s cloudy

Dust first, vacuum second

Move top to bottom and left to right

Break your cleaning into two parts: wet cleaning (kitchen and bathroom) and dry cleaning (living room and bedrooms)

Another not so glamourous thing to do this weekend is to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time means losing a whole hour of sleep and dealing with darker mornings for the next little while, but a certified sleep specialist we spoke to, said it doesn’t have to be as painful as we may think.

Meaghan Lussier from Time For Bed Sleep Solutions advises moving bedtimes 20 to 30 minutes earlier leading up to the change (Friday and Saturday night).

Lussier also suggests investing in black out blinds or curtains to keep bedrooms dark so changing light won’t wake you up.

She adds that it only takes a couple of days before your body clock will adjust, and then it’s back to normal.

So don’t forget – to ‘spring’ your clock ahead one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night… the time change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is also an ideal time to check your smoke and CO detectors and change the batteries.

Have a great weekend everyone!