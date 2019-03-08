Montreal police search for suspects after shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a late-night shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Montreal police say two men approached the victim’s car at 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Mira Road.

Police say the men opened fire before fleeing the Snowdon district.

READ MORE: Laval police going door-to-door following Wednesday homicide

The victim continued to drive north on Victoria Avenue but came to a stop about 500 metres away from the scene.

He was taken to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

— With files from The Canadian Press