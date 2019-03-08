Crews battling 4-alarm fire at large home under construction in Toronto’s north end

Toronto firefighters are trying to contain and extinguish a four-alarm fire at a Lawrence Park house under construction.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Rochester Avenue, near St. Ives Crescent, after 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Toronto Fire Services acting division chief Doug Harper told reporters Thursday night it appeared the fire began in the basement.

“There are challenges trying to get at the fire for the final extinguishment,” he said.

.@Toronto_Fire continue to battle a four-alarm fire at a Rochester Avenue home under construction (near St. Ives Crescent). @TPFFA crews are working defensively to protect nearby houses. Heavy flames and smoke. Bitter conditions out here (feels like -15 C with wind chill). pic.twitter.com/7FLMaQYKIl — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) March 8, 2019

Harper said the house, which he estimated to be about 5,000 square feet, was still in a lightweight construction phase. He said firefighters couldn’t go inside due to safety concerns.

Weather conditions also meant difficulties for responding crews.

“It’s very slippery and our crews want to work safely, so we’re trying to put some salt down for our firefighters.”

Harper said there were no reports of injuries.

He said it’s too early to determine what the cause of the fire was.

#TorontoFire ⁦@globalnewsto⁩ On Rochester – former home of Michael Mcain – CEO ⁦@MapleLeafFoods⁩ – under construction – gonna be a long night says Acting Division Chief Doug Harper ⁦@Toronto_Fire⁩ pic.twitter.com/K40U5xpjKT — Kate Wheeler (@KateWheeler007) March 8, 2019