2 pulled from basement unit fire in downtown Toronto

Toronto fire officials say two people suffered critical injuries after being rescued from a basement unit blaze in downtown Toronto early Monday.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 160 Bathurst Street, between Queen and Richmond streets, around 5:30 a.m.

Fire officials say two people were pulled from the basement unit of a home and both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto Fire said the initial call was a two-alarm but was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm due to the risk of the fire spreading to adjacent buildings.

The active fire has forced the closure of Bathurst Street between Queen and Richmond streets.

More to come.

@Toronto_Fire crews have located and removed two patients from the building. Now in the care of @TorontoMedics in critical condition. Fire has been upgraded to 4th alarm due to exposure risks. Operations ongoing. Richmond and Bathurst closed to traffic @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/ZNDfqbA4Ly — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 4, 2019

05:28 – BATHURST ST – #TorontoFire crews fighting residential fire, 3rd alarm, 2 people removed with unknown injuries at this time, 13 trucks, 50 #firefighters pic.twitter.com/s5yKtrsUzl — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) March 4, 2019

Road closure. Bathurst St will be closed between Queen St W to Richmond St W while police and Toronto Fire are dealing with a house fire. #398222 ^DD — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 4, 2019