2 pulled from basement unit fire in downtown Toronto
Toronto fire officials say two people suffered critical injuries after being rescued from a basement unit blaze in downtown Toronto early Monday.
Fire crews responded to the scene at 160 Bathurst Street, between Queen and Richmond streets, around 5:30 a.m.
Fire officials say two people were pulled from the basement unit of a home and both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Toronto Fire said the initial call was a two-alarm but was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm due to the risk of the fire spreading to adjacent buildings.
The active fire has forced the closure of Bathurst Street between Queen and Richmond streets.
More to come.
