Canada
March 4, 2019 6:43 am
Updated: March 4, 2019 6:54 am

2 pulled from basement unit fire in downtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Fire crews battle a 4-alarm blaze at 160 Bathurst Street in downtown Toronto on March 4, 2019.

Global News Chopper
A A

Toronto fire officials say two people suffered critical injuries after being rescued from a basement unit blaze in downtown Toronto early Monday.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 160 Bathurst Street, between Queen and Richmond streets, around 5:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Toronto Fire investigating blaze that decimated man’s downtown condo

Fire officials say two people were pulled from the basement unit of a home and both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto Fire said the initial call was a two-alarm but was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm due to the risk of the fire spreading to adjacent buildings.

The active fire has forced the closure of Bathurst Street between Queen and Richmond streets.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4-alarm Fire
Bathurst Street
Firefighters
House Fire
Queen Street
Richmond Street
Toronto Fire
Toronto Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.