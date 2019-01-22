Crews battle 3-alarm blaze at building on Danforth Ave.

Crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a two-storey building in Toronto’s east end early Tuesday.
Toronto fire officials said they responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. on Danforth Avenue between Chester and Arundel avenues.
Authorities said the source of the fire is believed to be from the main floor and ceiling of the basement. No injuries have been reported.
The building is a mixed-use structure with a commercial business on the bottom and a residential unit on the top.
Fire officials said neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and a transit bus was requested to shelter any residents.
Danforth Avenue between Jackman and Logan avenues is closed.
