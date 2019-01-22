Crews battle 3-alarm blaze at building on Danforth Ave.

Crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a two-storey building in Toronto’s east end early Tuesday.

Toronto fire officials said they responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. on Danforth Avenue between Chester and Arundel avenues.

Authorities said the source of the fire is believed to be from the main floor and ceiling of the basement. No injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: Fire guts property under construction at Oakwoods Ave. and Rogers Rd.

The building is a mixed-use structure with a commercial business on the bottom and a residential unit on the top.

Fire officials said neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and a transit bus was requested to shelter any residents.

Danforth Avenue between Jackman and Logan avenues is closed.

Danforth fire escalated up to 3 Alarm response level now. #TorontoFire evacuated neighbouring buildings. TTC bus requested for shelter. pic.twitter.com/VWPrOfdKra — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) January 22, 2019

FIRE: Danforth Avenue, @tps55Div, is closed between Jackman Avenue to Logan Avenue. Please avoid the area. #GO133326 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2019