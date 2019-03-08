Crime
March 8, 2019 12:00 am

Police investigating after woman found with multiple injuries in basement of UBC building

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police outside UBC's Forest Sciences Centre, where a woman was found unresponsive with multiple injuries in the basement of the building.

Curtis Kreklau
A A

University RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman was found with serious injuries in the basement of a building on the UBC campus Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the D.H. Copp building within the Health Sciences Mall just after 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the basement.

The woman, whose injuries are not life-threatening, told police she had intervened in an altercation between a man and another woman who were last seen fleeing the scene separately.

Story continues below

READ MORE: BC government launches campaign to prevent sexualized violence and misconduct on university and college campuses

The victim was taken to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police are now issuing a description of the man involved in the assault. He is described as a six-foot-tall Asian man in his mid-20s with dark eyes, a square face and short, dark hair.

Police added that the suspect has a deep voice, smelled of cigarette smoke and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.

READ MORE: UBC frat council votes to require all members to attend yearly workshops on healthier masculinity

The man was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who might have witnessed the altercation or have information about the incident is asked to call police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
DH Copp building
UBC
UBC assault
UBC crime
UBC police
University Of British Columbia
university of british columbia assault
University RCMP
woman assaulted UBC
woman found basement UBC

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.