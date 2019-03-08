Police investigating after woman found with multiple injuries in basement of UBC building

University RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman was found with serious injuries in the basement of a building on the UBC campus Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the D.H. Copp building within the Health Sciences Mall just after 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the basement.

The woman, whose injuries are not life-threatening, told police she had intervened in an altercation between a man and another woman who were last seen fleeing the scene separately.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police are now issuing a description of the man involved in the assault. He is described as a six-foot-tall Asian man in his mid-20s with dark eyes, a square face and short, dark hair.

Police added that the suspect has a deep voice, smelled of cigarette smoke and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.

The man was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who might have witnessed the altercation or have information about the incident is asked to call police.