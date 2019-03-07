QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, March 7, 2019

SAINT JOHN, N.B. – Liam Leonard scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan snapped their 23-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

The defending Memorial Cup champions last earned a win back on Jan. 5, a 4-1 decision over Gatineau that ended a seven-game losing run.

Cole Rafuse also hit the back of the net for the Titan (8-50-5), who have just two wins in their past 32 contests.

Zachary Bouthillier gave his team a chance by stopping 41-of-43 shots for the Sea Dogs (12-46-5), who have lost 11 games in a row.

Jeremie Jacob scores the lone goal for Saint John at 19:16 of the third to end Mark Grametbauer’s shutout bid.

Grametbauer finished with 29 saves.

Both clubs went 0 for 3 on the power play.