9 Alberta burger joints acclaimed as being among the best in Canada

According to the readers of Big 7 Travel, nine of the 50 best burgers in Canada can be found right here in Alberta.

The media company that produces “big-city guides aimed toward adventurous travellers,” said it utilized the votes of readers, online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs to make the overall ratings.

READ MORE: New Calgary food festival YYC Food and Drink Experience kicks off Friday

“Like many of the world’s great dishes, they are incredibly simple; but when done really right absolutely mouthwateringly beautiful,” the site said.

Five Calgary restaurants and four in Edmonton made the list.

Calgary burgers

Coming in at #48 is Boogie’s Burgers. It describes itself as a “no-holds-barred burger emporium” that offers burgers and all the traditional sides, as well as milkshakes and local beer.

“We are known for serving up hamburgers that don’t just delight one’s palate but seduce it for all eternity,” the restaurant’s website reads. “That’s why our esteemed burger-conscious customers keep coming back.”

Native Tongues Taqueria came in at #34 on the list.

“An authentic Mexican food joint with a focus on tacos and Mezcal, they also do a pretty damn great burger,” Big 7 wrote.

At #32 is Tonic Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant changes up its menu depending on what’s in season.

“Despite being located in Calgary Airport, it maintains a high standard that goes above what you expect from airport food,” according to Big 7.

Burger 320 was ranked #21 on the list and Big 7 made a point to recommend the Wickens, a juicy beef topped with thick, smoky bacon and a slice of cheddar and slathered in a barbecue-rhubarb-onion chutney, all on a freshly branded brioche bun.

READ MORE: Avenue magazine releases 2019 list of Calgary’s best restaurants

WATCH: Extreme cold prompts creative deal at Calgary burger shop

Clive Burger snagged the #11 spot on the list. According to the restaurant’s website, it uses grass-fed beef raised by local farmers and beer brewed in Calgary. Big 7 describes the burgers at this restaurant as “super classic American-style burgers.

Edmonton burgers

The Burger Joint landed in the 46th spot. The restaurant offers up “superb food quality and incredible flavours,” according to its website. According to Big 7, the range of burgers is “unbeatable,” with choices that include hot jerk chicken, lamb, double beef and even donair burger selections.

Ranking at #35 is 1stRND. With two Edmonton locations — Oliver Square and Bourbon Street — 1stRND claims their beef chuck burgers will leave you beyond satisfied. Big 7 recommends trying the classic Bacon Cheeseburger or going wild with the Donut Burger: a signature beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, candied maple bacon, and served between two glazed donuts.

At #26 is Edmonton’s “real burger king,” at least according to Big 7: Burger Baron. According to the list, the secret to this restaurant that’s been around since 1957 is in the Baron sauce.

YEG Burger calls itself Edmonton’s best burger joint, and Big 7 certainly agrees, ranking it #12 on the list.

“Confident, simple cooking with quality ingredients at the core, which constantly delivers,” the list read.

The honour for the #1 burger in Canada went to Uniburger in Montreal.

“Consistently brilliant; when you throw in one of their famous shakes and those perfect fries you’ll leave a very happy customer,” Big 7 said.

What do you think? Did Big 7 get it right? Vote in the poll below, or weigh in in the comment section.