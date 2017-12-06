Consumer
December 6, 2017 10:46 am

The 11 best restaurants in Calgary in 2017

By Online Reporter  Global News

A photo of the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant featured on the Calgary eatery’s Facebook page.

Facebook / Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant
A A

Eleven Calgary eateries have been named on a list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada in 2017.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada was released on Wednesday and features 17 establishments throughout Alberta.

READ MORE: 7 best restaurants in Alberta for wine lovers: OpenTable

For the second year in a row, Italian restaurants appeared to be the most popular among diners, with French and Canadian cuisine placing second and third, respectively.

“Canada has truly come into its own as a global dining destination and that is evident in the calibre of restaurants on this year’s list,” OpenTable spokesperson Ziv Schierau said in a news release.

“This year’s honourees have excelled at providing world-class hospitality and the finest fare that is a reflection of the nation’s diverse cultural landscape and vast natural resources.”

11 best restaurants in Calgary in 2017, according to OpenTable:

The list from OpenTable was compiled using information from more than 500,000 reviews for more than 2,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2017.

READ MORE: 10 Calgary eateries among best outdoor dining restaurants in Canada 2017: OpenTable

Click here to view OpenTable’s complete list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada in 2017.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary best places to eat
Calgary best places to eat 2017
Calgary Best restaurants
Calgary Best restaurants 2017
OpenTable

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News