The 11 best restaurants in Calgary in 2017

Eleven Calgary eateries have been named on a list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada in 2017.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada was released on Wednesday and features 17 establishments throughout Alberta.

For the second year in a row, Italian restaurants appeared to be the most popular among diners, with French and Canadian cuisine placing second and third, respectively.

“Canada has truly come into its own as a global dining destination and that is evident in the calibre of restaurants on this year’s list,” OpenTable spokesperson Ziv Schierau said in a news release.

“This year’s honourees have excelled at providing world-class hospitality and the finest fare that is a reflection of the nation’s diverse cultural landscape and vast natural resources.”

11 best restaurants in Calgary in 2017, according to OpenTable:

The list from OpenTable was compiled using information from more than 500,000 reviews for more than 2,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2017.

