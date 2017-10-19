3 Edmonton restaurants make Canada’s 10 best new restaurants list

Air Canada says “Edmonton was the surprise of the year,” as three of the city’s eateries made the airline’s list of the country’s Top 10 best new restaurants.

The list was compiled by Air Canada’s enRoute magazine. Restaurant critic Andrew Braithwaite ate his way across the country, dining in 30 new restaurants, in his search for the 10 best.

While a 20-seat Italian diner in Quebec City took the top spot, Edmonton came in strong with three local restaurants cracking the Top 10: Clementine, Cafe Linnea and Alder Room.

“Edmonton felt like a different city than the one I’d visited on my four previous tours, and the new hockey arena is a game-changer,” Braithwaite said in a media release Thursday.

“The cocktail scene has always been strong, and there’s clearly a passion for creating art on the plate, too.”

Here is the complete list of Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2017:

1. Battuto, Quebec City

2. Canis, Toronto

3. Bar Von Der Fels, Calgary

4. Mak N Ming, Vancouver

5. Clementine, Edmonton

6. Cafe Linnea, Edmonton

7. Riviera, Ottawa

8. Brothers Food & Wine, Toronto

9. Marconi, Montreal

10. Alder Room, Edmonton