7 best restaurants in Alberta for wine lovers: OpenTable

Seven eateries throughout Alberta have been named on a list of the 50 best restaurants across Canada for wine lovers.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, released on Wednesday, was compiled using information from more than 515,000 reviews for more than 2,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Aug. 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

In a news release, OpenTable said all 50 restaurants have notable wine lists.

“Featuring restaurants offering exclusive vintages from world-renowned European vineyards to those with a focus on wine from the local cellars of the Okanagan Valley and Niagara Peninsula, this list highlights some of the country’s best wine lists, including Sooke Harbour House in Sooke, British Columbia, and Raymonds in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Ontario had the greatest number of restaurants included with 20, followed by British Columbia with 13 and Alberta with seven.

“As Canada’s winemaking industry flourishes and a growing number of Canadians are choosing wine as their drink of choice, many restaurants are thoughtfully curating wine lists designed to complement their menu and expand diners’ palates,” OpenTable chief dining officer Caroline Potter said.

“From establishments with a seasoned sommelier to those serving a more casual glass of rosé, these restaurants are recognized by guests for their commitment to delicious food and an outstanding wine selection.”

7 best restaurants in Alberta for wine lovers:

