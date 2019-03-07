Pedestrian struck on Woolwich Street near downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say they are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian that happened near downtown Guelph on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

The collision closed Woolwich Street between London Road and Mont Street, and traffic was being diverted around the area.

Police didn’t say if any charges would be laid.

Any witnesses are asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

