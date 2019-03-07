Traffic
Water main break shuts down traffic on eastbound Steeles at Woodbine

The eastbound lanes of Steeles Ave. is closed at Woodbine Ave. due to a water main break on March 7, 2019.

A water main break has shut down the eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue at Woodbine Avenue early Thursday.

Water started gushing onto the street around 2 a.m. and authorities stopped vehicular traffic in the area due to the challenging road conditions.

The eastbound lanes of Steeles are closed between Woodbine and Victoria Park and there are lane restrictions on Highway 404 to Woodbine/Steeles.

City crews are on scene to assess the damage but no timeline was given as to when the repairs will be complete.

TTC bus service is also being diverted in the area.

