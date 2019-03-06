Guelph Storm’s Nate Schnarr named CHL player of the week

Guelph Storm forward Nate Schnarr has been named the CHL player of the week.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect recorded 13 points in four games last week, including four goals and nine assists.

Schnarr recorded at least one point in four straight games as the Guelph Storm extended their winning streak to seven games.

His best performance came on Friday when he recorded a goal and three assists in an 11-4 romp of the Windsor Spitfires.

Schnarr followed that up with a hat trick on Sunday in an 8-4 win over the Kitchener Rangers.

The 20-year-old from Waterloo is skating in his third full season with the Storm and has tallied 96 points, including 31 goals and 65 assists in 59 games.

The Guelph Storm return to action on Friday when they host the Saginaw Spirit to begin a three-in-three weekend.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.