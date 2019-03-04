Crime
March 4, 2019 12:28 pm

Man arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults near York University

By Web Writer  Global News
Toronto police have arrested Lamar Anthony Howe, 21, of Toronto in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police have arrested Lamar Anthony Howe, 21, of Toronto in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Toronto Police Handout
A A

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection to a series of alleged sexual assaults in the city’s northwest end, including one that involved a 14-year-old girl.

Police allege the latest of the three incidents, which date back to last year, happened on Feb. 24, 2019, when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after attending a residence in the Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive area.

Story continues below

Before that, police allege a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Oct. 9, 2018, in a home in the Sentinel Road and Cook Road area, in the Village at York University.

READ MORE: Tattoo artist charged with sexual assault in York region faces new charge in Toronto

Police further allege that in the summer of 2018, on Aug. 8, a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the Four Winds Drive and Keele Street area.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, police say they arrested 21-year-old Lamar Anthony Howe of Toronto in connection to all three incidents.

He faces several charges including two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault with a weapon and 12 counts of failing to comply to a probation order.

Howe appeared in court on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
14-year-old girl
Arrested
Crime
Investigation
Lamar Anthony Howe
Man
sex assault York University
Sexual Assault
Women
York University

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.