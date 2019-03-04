Man arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults near York University

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection to a series of alleged sexual assaults in the city’s northwest end, including one that involved a 14-year-old girl.

Police allege the latest of the three incidents, which date back to last year, happened on Feb. 24, 2019, when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after attending a residence in the Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive area.

Before that, police allege a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Oct. 9, 2018, in a home in the Sentinel Road and Cook Road area, in the Village at York University.

Police further allege that in the summer of 2018, on Aug. 8, a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the Four Winds Drive and Keele Street area.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, police say they arrested 21-year-old Lamar Anthony Howe of Toronto in connection to all three incidents.

He faces several charges including two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault with a weapon and 12 counts of failing to comply to a probation order.

Howe appeared in court on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).