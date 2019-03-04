4.6 magnitude earthquake hits central Alberta Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit central Alberta near Sylvan Lake and Red Deer just before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Natural Resources Canada (NRC).
NRC shared details on the quake on its website, saying it had a depth of 1 kilometre.
The Alberta Energy Regulator, which oversees seismic activity in the province, is looking into what happened.
The Fortis Alberta website showed there were unplanned power outages in the Sylvan Lake area shortly after 6 a.m., and the power company told Global News it was looking into the cause.
Residents living in central Alberta took to social media on Monday to share stories of power outages and houses shaking after concerns over a potential earthquake.
It’s not the first time Alberta has been rocked by seismic activity; in 2018, two seismic events were detected near Alberta Beach, and in 2014 a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Rocky Mountain House in August, followed by another small earthquake in Banff in October.
