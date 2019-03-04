4.6 magnitude earthquake hits central Alberta Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit central Alberta near Sylvan Lake and Red Deer just before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Natural Resources Canada (NRC).

NRC shared details on the quake on its website, saying it had a depth of 1 kilometre.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.6 on 04 Mar at 05:55 MST. Details : https://t.co/JMylfwKl7A 35 km ENE of Red Deer, AB 127 km S of Edmonton, AB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 4, 2019

The Alberta Energy Regulator, which oversees seismic activity in the province, is looking into what happened.

The Fortis Alberta website showed there were unplanned power outages in the Sylvan Lake area shortly after 6 a.m., and the power company told Global News it was looking into the cause.

Residents living in central Alberta took to social media on Monday to share stories of power outages and houses shaking after concerns over a potential earthquake.

What the heck just happened? Our whole house shook!! Earthquake in Sylvan Lake Alberta?!#earthquake #Alberta — Iris Chalmers (@IrisChalmers) March 4, 2019

Anyone else experience a shake before the power went out? #sylvanlake #sylvan — Kelly Brand (@KellyBrand4444) March 4, 2019

House shakes, knocks stuff on floor, power goes off at -28. Kids are panicking … because they have no wifi #SylvanLake — Keith Pickering (@KeithWPickering) March 4, 2019

5:57 am. Awoke with the whole house shaking. All power gone in @SylvanLake_AB . It felt like something grabbed the house and gave it a shake. Not sure what just happened but not the way to start a Monday. — Coach Vic (@SlobodaVic) March 4, 2019

It’s not the first time Alberta has been rocked by seismic activity; in 2018, two seismic events were detected near Alberta Beach, and in 2014 a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Rocky Mountain House in August, followed by another small earthquake in Banff in October.