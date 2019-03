A mysterious bang Saturday night rattled some residents of Salmon Arm in the BC interior.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. homes shook from Sicamous to Tappen and had residents texting frantically on social media speculating about everything from an explosion to a meteor strike to some other, rather ‘fantastic’ theories.

Global News spoke with Salmon Arm RCMP who said there was an investigation into whether a large rock slab might have slid off a nearby mountain face.

Finally, a report from Earthquakes Canada received at 11:23 p.m. PST confirmed that a magnitude 2.2 earthquake – estimated to be at a depth of approximately 1 km – had struck 4 km NE of Salmon Arm.

There are no reports of damage, and none is expected.

Taimi Mulder, a seismologist with Earthquakes Canada, says earthquakes are rare in the B.C. interior, but they do happen occasionally, and when they do, they are of a similar magnitude.

Mulder says aftershocks are unlikely with such a small magnitude quake, but adds that “Mother Nature often has her own plans”.

She adds it’s a good reminder for anyone is an earthquake zone to practice “duck, cover and hold on”, adding the biggest danger is from household objects and hitting one on the head.