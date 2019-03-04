Surrey councillor doesn’t think more public consultation necessary on move to municipal police force

A report by the City of Surrey will go to the solicitor general in the next few months, making the case for the city to get out of its contract with the RCMP and move to a municipal police force.

But it appears council won’t be consulting with residents about the report — the very people who will be paying higher taxes for the move.

Surrey’s General Manager of Policing Transition Terry Waterhouse is working on the report to present to the solicitor general in the next four to six weeks.

City Councillor Doug Elford was asked if at some point the public will be asked for input.

“That remains to be seen. There will be decision points soon once the plan’s in front of council. Council will consider it and I believe right now I don’t foresee consultation.”

Many stakeholders suggest a municipal force will cost more than the RCMP.

What does Elford think?

“Well, I think we’re on record saying there will be a cost for the taxpayer for a transition. What that is we don’t know yet, it’s being calculated, and once it’s in front of us we’ll have a better understanding.”