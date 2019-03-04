Broken lift leaves 201 Portage inaccessible for those using a wheelchair
It’s been a month of frustration for Allen Mankewich, after a lift under 201 Portage went out of service on Feb.4.
The situation has left him and other wheelchair-bound residents forced to find alternative routes.
READ MORE: Family scrambling to find options for son with special needs after van stolen
“It’s frustrating that nothing’s really changed in the last 40 years in terms of the design of the concourse and you know, hopefully they can figure this out,” Mankewich said.
Frustrsted, Mankewich tweeted at the City of Winnipeg and was told the building owner ar 201 Portage was responsible for repairs.
After investigating further, it turns out the city is responsible for fixing the lift.
Unfortunately, the lifts are original to the building and parts are hard to find, leading to lengthy delays.
In an email to Global News, the City said the lift had been vandalised and the repair required a replacement to a part that doesn’t normally wear out so manufacturers don’t have it in stock.
READ MORE: Group to let Winnipeggers try crossing Portage and Main in a wheelchair
Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason became aware of the situation in mid-February and said he wants to ensure this gets dealt with.
“I personally would like to see a broader conversation with the landlords, the City of Winnipeg, along with possibly the other levels of government to see what ways we can improve down here for transiting the underground network,” Nason said.
Mankewich said he’s appreciative of the support but feels sceptical.
“Words and actions are two different things, we’re now further along and enlightened about accessibility so we’ll see if that holds true and we’ll see what the city comment is as they renegotiate with the landowners.”
The City said they’ve been working with the original equipment manufacturer to fabricate the broken part and the lift is tentatively expected to be working by the middle of this week.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.