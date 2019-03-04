Broken lift leaves 201 Portage inaccessible for those using a wheelchair

It’s been a month of frustration for Allen Mankewich, after a lift under 201 Portage went out of service on Feb.4.

The situation has left him and other wheelchair-bound residents forced to find alternative routes.

“It’s frustrating that nothing’s really changed in the last 40 years in terms of the design of the concourse and you know, hopefully they can figure this out,” Mankewich said.

Frustrsted, Mankewich tweeted at the City of Winnipeg and was told the building owner ar 201 Portage was responsible for repairs.

Good afternoon, thanks for reaching out. We can pass along your concerns to the Department & have sent you a DM to clarify a couple details. Please check it when you get the chance. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) March 1, 2019

After investigating further, it turns out the city is responsible for fixing the lift.

Our apologies, upon further investigation it appears this lift is maintained by the City of Winnipeg. A report has been forwarded to Municipal Accommodations, and we are awaiting a resolution. We appreciate your patience while the Department investigates. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) March 2, 2019

Unfortunately, the lifts are original to the building and parts are hard to find, leading to lengthy delays.

In an email to Global News, the City said the lift had been vandalised and the repair required a replacement to a part that doesn’t normally wear out so manufacturers don’t have it in stock.

Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason became aware of the situation in mid-February and said he wants to ensure this gets dealt with.

“I personally would like to see a broader conversation with the landlords, the City of Winnipeg, along with possibly the other levels of government to see what ways we can improve down here for transiting the underground network,” Nason said.

Four months later, I was asked to do an interview about a month-long broken lift issue at Portage and Main. On the way, I noticed a couple other things still going on. The people of Winnipeg are good people. I think they were asked to make a decision without the info they needed. pic.twitter.com/Bb6KQoblRu — Anders Swanson (@SwansonAnders) March 3, 2019

Mankewich said he’s appreciative of the support but feels sceptical.

“Words and actions are two different things, we’re now further along and enlightened about accessibility so we’ll see if that holds true and we’ll see what the city comment is as they renegotiate with the landowners.”

The City said they’ve been working with the original equipment manufacturer to fabricate the broken part and the lift is tentatively expected to be working by the middle of this week.