Prince Albert Raiders fall to Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 Saturday night

The Prince Albert Raiders (50-9-4) fall short in 4-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors (35-18-8) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

Tristin Langan had two goals and an assist in the win while Justin Almeida and Brayden Tracey also scored for the Warriors.

Dante Hannoun and Justin Nachbaur scored for the Raiders.

Brodan Salmond stopped 27-of-29 shots he faced in the win, while Ian Scott let in four goals on 29 shots.

The Raiders are back at it Tuesday when they host the Swift Current Broncos.