Gregor, Fonstad combine for 7 points, Prince Albert Raiders down Brandon Wheat Kings 7-1

Noah Gregor recorded two goals and an assist and Cole Fonstad had a goal and three helpers as the Prince Albert Raiders (49-8-3) beat the Brandon Wheat Kings (29-23-7) 7-1 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

The Raiders clinched the East Division and the Eastern Conference in a win over the Wheat Kings on Saturday night. 📲Get the recap on the Raiders App or online here: https://t.co/MTThiRpxcV 📸 @ApolloMedia11#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/uC1rt5EQzE — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) February 24, 2019

Ozzy Wiesblatt, Jakob Brook, Parker Kelly and Sean Montgomery provided the rest of the offence for Raiders.

Vincent Iorio scored his first of the season and the Wheat Kings only goal of the game. Kelly received a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding late in the third period. Raiders goalie Ian Scott stopped 15-of-16 shots, while Wheat Kings Ethan Kruger stopped 16-of-18 shots after replacing Jiri Patera midway through the second period after allowing 5 goals on 30 shots. READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders beat Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 Saturday night The Raiders went 1-for-2 on the power play and the Wheat Kings went 0-for-4. The Raiders are back at Wednesday when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

