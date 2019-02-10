Prince Albert Raiders beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 Saturday night

The Prince Albert Raiders (45-7-0-2) have won four straight after beating the Lethbridge Hurricanes (27-16-5-5) 6-5 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

Head Coach Marc Habscheid picked up his 500th WHL win as the Raiders downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/J6jikpHuUw#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/o2S95u7SAr — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) February 10, 2019

Cole Fonstad’s second goal of the game midway in the third period stood as the winner.

Eric Pearce, Parker Kelly, Sean Montgomery and Ozzy Wiesblatt also scored while Boston Bilous made 29 saves for the Raiders.

Jake Leschyshyn had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes as Jake Elmer, Ty Prefontaine and Igor Merezhko added singles. Carl Tetachuk turned away 31 shots in defeat.

The Raiders are off until Wednesday when they travel to Swift Current for a game against the Broncos (10-38-2-2).