Prince Albert Raiders beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 Saturday night

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Prince Albert Raiders extended their winning streak to four games after a 6-5 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday night.

The Prince Albert Raiders (45-7-0-2) have won four straight after beating the Lethbridge Hurricanes (27-16-5-5) 6-5 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

Cole Fonstad’s second goal of the game midway in the third period stood as the winner.

Eric Pearce, Parker Kelly, Sean Montgomery and Ozzy Wiesblatt also scored while Boston Bilous made 29 saves for the Raiders.

Jake Leschyshyn had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes as Jake Elmer, Ty Prefontaine and Igor Merezhko added singles. Carl Tetachuk turned away 31 shots in defeat.

The Raiders are off until Wednesday when they travel to Swift Current for a game against the Broncos (10-38-2-2).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

