Brandon Wheat Kings snap Prince Albert Raiders 6-game point streak with 6-3 win

Stelio Mattheos potted a hat trick as the Brandon Wheat Kings (26-22-7) snapped the Prince Albert Raiders (46-8-3) six-game point streak with a 6-3 win Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders beat Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 Saturday night

Luka Burzan had a goal and four helpers while Cole Reinhardt and Ben McCartney also scored for the Wheat Kings. Jiri Patera kicked out 34 shots for the victory.

The Raiders fell to the Wheat Kings on Saturday night in Brandon. 📲Get the recap on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/mIykhHm7qx 📸 @PerryBergson pic.twitter.com/MIKvz4x5wH — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) February 17, 2019

Justin Nachbaur struck twice and Dante Hannoun had the other for the Raiders, who entered 5-0-1 in their last six games. Boston Bilous and Brett Balas combined to make 20 saves in defeat.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades win, Prince Albert Raiders clinch playoff spot

The Raiders return to action on Monday when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors (31-15-6-2). Game time is 4 p.m.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!