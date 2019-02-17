Canada
February 17, 2019 4:02 pm
Updated: February 17, 2019 4:03 pm

Brandon Wheat Kings snap Prince Albert Raiders 6-game point streak with 6-3 win

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Prince Albert Raiders lost to the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 Saturday night in WHL action.

A A

Stelio Mattheos potted a hat trick as the Brandon Wheat Kings (26-22-7) snapped the Prince Albert Raiders (46-8-3) six-game point streak with a 6-3 win Saturday night in Western Hockey League  (WHL) action.

Luka Burzan had a goal and four helpers while Cole Reinhardt and Ben McCartney also scored for the Wheat Kings. Jiri Patera kicked out 34 shots for the victory.

Justin Nachbaur struck twice and Dante Hannoun had the other for the Raiders, who entered 5-0-1 in their last six games. Boston Bilous and Brett Balas combined to make 20 saves in defeat.

The Raiders return to action on Monday when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors (31-15-6-2). Game time is 4 p.m.

Global News
