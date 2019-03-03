Jeff Shattler records 7 points to lead Saskatchewan Rush past Calgary Roughnecks

Jeff Shattler had a hat trick and four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rush (6-4) over the Calgary Roughnecks (5-6) 15-9 Saturday night in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.

Mark Matthews, Ryan Keenan, Robert Church and Curtis Knight each struck twice for the Rush. Mike Messenger, Matthew Dinsdale, Ben McIntosh and Matt Hossack rounded out the attack.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Rush forward Jeff Shattler said. “They got the better of us last time they were here and we had to come out and prove something.”

READ MORE: Jeff Shattler with a hat trick, Saskatchewan Rush beat Colorado Mammoth 9-7

Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson scored hat tricks for the Roughnecks. Rhys Duch, Tyler Pace and Zach Currier added singles.

“It was a tough, physical game and those are the kind of game when it’s really good to come out on top,” said Keenan, who added to his two-goal goal with a second-quarter fight against Calgary’s Eli Salama.

“It makes it that much better that it was against a division rival. That was a full-team effort and a big win for us.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush snap 3-game losing streak with win over Vancouver Warriors

Evan Kirk made 33 saves for his 50th career win as Christian Del Bianco kicked out 43 shots in the defeat.

Each team went 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Rush continue action on March 16 when they host the Buffalo Bandits (9-2).