Barrie police seek to identify suspect in criminal harassment investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Barrie.
Barrie police say the alleged incident occurred in the Bell Farm Road and Duckworth Street area.
Police are now looking for a man in his late 30s, weighing around 180 pounds.
Officers say he has gray hair parted on the right side of his head, graying facial hair and a slight forward slouch.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
