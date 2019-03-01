Barrie police seek to identify suspect in criminal harassment investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Barrie.

Barrie police say the alleged incident occurred in the Bell Farm Road and Duckworth Street area.

Police are now looking for a man in his late 30s, weighing around 180 pounds.

Officers say he has gray hair parted on the right side of his head, graying facial hair and a slight forward slouch.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

