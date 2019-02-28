Crime
February 28, 2019 3:38 pm

Police seek suspects after robbery reported at Barrie hotel

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a robbery was reported at a hotel in Barrie.

Barrie police / Provided
Barrie police say on Saturday before 3:30 p.m., two men entered a hotel room and allegedly robbed the female occupants.

Officers allege the suspects were armed with a weapon and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the female victims were not injured as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man in his late 20s or early 30s with black glasses. He was seen wearing a black coat with a white logo on the back left shoulder and a black, silk-like hair cover.

Officers say he was seen smoking.

Police have described the second suspect as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a beard. He was seen wearing a black ball cap, a black hoodie, a black coat and black shoes with white trim around the soles.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a red, four-door Nissan Versa. Officers say the vehicle was equipped with snow tires.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

