Fort Macleod assault investigation involves several males and a firearm, RCMP says

RCMP released more information late Thursday in the assault of a man in Fort Macleod early Wednesday.

The incident prompted a police response from six RCMP detachments, along with a tactical, K9 and drone unit, all of which remained at the scene well into Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence in Fort Macleod as RCMP investigate assault

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that several males were involved with an incident involving a firearm,” the RCMP said in a release on Thursday night.

“One adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”

RCMP would not say what type of injuries the victim suffered, but did say the incident occurred at a home in the town’s south end.

WATCH: RCMP officers from multiple detachments were in Fort Macleod after a man was assaulted early Wednesday. Kyle Benning reports. (Aired Feb. 27, 2019)

“A search warrant was conducted at the residence and at this time police have not determined the identity of all the males that were present,” RCMP said.

Investigators believe all of the men involved were known to each other.

Anyone who may have information regarding the case is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.