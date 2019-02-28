Summerland weightlifter setting sights on world masters championships

Shirlee Petrat of Summerland will be competing at the B.C. Masters Weightlifting Championships in two weeks’ time, hoping she’ll qualify for the 2019 IWF World Master Championships.

The World Masters Championships is an invite-only tournament featuring some of the world’s best weightlifters in their respective age groups. It will feature men and women between the ages 35 and 80. Only 700 athletes will be invited to compete. This year, it will take place in Montreal, Aug. 16-24.

The last time the event was held in Canada was 1996 in Collingwood, Ont.

Recent registration changes have made it harder to qualify for the World Master Championships. Not only have qualifying standards been increased, but the best weightlifters in each age group and body weight category will be given preference.

Petrat, 57, is somewhat new to the sport — she only started lifting competitively in 2014. Her first competition was in 2015 at the Ogopogo Weightlifting Championships in Lake Country, where she set B.C. records for her age and weight class.

“I hold the 48 kilogram weight category. I hold a 38 kg snatch and a 49 kg clean and jerk,” said Petrat.

Petrat had her break-out year in 2017, where she won a silver medal at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

“It was amazing because I had to fight for that,” said Petrat. “It was an amazing feeling to walk out with that and I just remember feeling over the world.”

Petra is lifting in the 55-59 age group in the 49 kg bodyweight category. The minimum qualifying weight she must lift at the B.C. Masters is 67 kg. Petra is currently lifting 80 kg in training. The B.C. Masters will take place March 9 in West Vancouver.

In 2016, Petrat felt like she had reached a plateau and reached out to Guy Greavette, an Olympic weightlifter, on possibly having him become her coach. Greavette competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. Greavette is the owner of the Vikings Weightlifting Club in Kelowna.

“I called him up and we met for coffee. He was a master as well, meaning my age group,” said Petrat.

“He understood some of the challenges we face as master lifters.”

At the beginning, Greavette’s weightlifting club was not yet operational. Petrat had to rely on Greavette’s coaching through the internet. Petrat would video herself doing lifts and Greavette would critique her.

Petrat started training full-time under Greavette in 2017. Her strict training schedule incorporates four days a week at the Vikings Weightlifting Club, along with two home workouts.

“I went on to do my second competition, first with him (Greavette) and closed with a bigger total. My technique had improved, and, to my shock, I had huge mobility.”

Petrat says the sport has hooked her. She loves it and doesn’t see herself slowing down anytime soon.

“Well, I am looking forward to turning 60 because it is a new age category, setting records there and continuing to improve my technique,” said Petrat.

“I want to lift well into my 80s, possibly even to 100.”

Petrat encourages other ‘master’ category people to give weightlifting a shot.

“It’s a healthy sport. It improves you bone density, it increases your mobility, it increases our speed, which is one thing we lose as we age, activating fast-twitch fibers,” said Petrat.

“I would say try it and you don’t have to be super flexible to do this. This sport is amazing.”