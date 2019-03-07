Edmonton Transit plans half-day system-wide LRT closure for Sunday

The entire Edmonton LRT system will be shut down for half of the day on Sunday, March 10.

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., service will be suspended on both the Capital Line and the Metro Line to allow the Edmonton Transit Service to perform track work and maintenance activities.

“This includes work that requires an extended period with no trains running on the tracks,” the news release said.

Replacement buses will be running every 15 minutes on the Metro Line between NAIT and Churchill stations, including eastbound bus stops by Bay and Central stations.

For the Capital Line, buses will run every seven to eight minutes. Riders will need to look for the red “LRT Replacement” signs to know where to board their buses.