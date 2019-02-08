System-wide Edmonton LRT closure in effect on Sunday

Edmonton’s entire LRT system will be closed for testing and track work this weekend on Sunday, the city announced on Friday.

The city warned riders and drivers they would see trains running but would not be permitted to board.

Buses will replace LRT service for the whole day.

Metro Line replacement buses will run between Churchill and NAIT every 15 minutes, while Capital Line buses will run every seven to eight minutes.

Riders will need to look for the red “LRT replacement” signs at bus stops for the replacement buses.

The city says the buses will mimic the LRT system and will only stop near LRT stations.

Riders can get schedule information through 311, the Transit Trip Planner, ETS Live Bus Finder and on third-party apps.

Station pedways will remain open during the system shut down.

This closure is the third that has taken place so far in 2019 as the city continues to test the signalling system by Thales — the contractor behind the Metro LRT system.

The problem-plagued Metro Line has experienced several issues since it opened more than a year late in September 2015, including crossing arms coming down on green lights and trains heading in opposite directions on the same set of tracks.

Earlier this year, the city issued a notice of default to Thales.

A new timetable was established to fix the remaining issues with the system, and Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, was the date to hand the system over to the city to operate.

Thales said the system is ready after it was tested last summer. The city is now conducting its own testing.

