Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night

Ethan Sakowich scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels (31-24-4-1) downed the Regina Pats (18-40-1-2) 5-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Wednesday night.

RECAP: Pats push hard in the third, but fall 5-2 to Red Deer Wednesday. Details and highlights here: https://t.co/yLZreOfUoy#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/LxeK1oASSI — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 28, 2019

Cole Dubinsky and Brady Pouteau scored the Pats two goals.

Alexander Alexeyev, Brett Davis and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Rebels.

Max Paddock stopped 22-of-26 shots in the defeat while Ethan Anders made 32 saves.

The Pats were 1-for-6 on the powerplay and the Rebels went 0-for-2.

The Pats travel to Saskatoon on Friday for a game against the Blades (39-14-8-0).