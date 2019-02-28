Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night
Ethan Sakowich scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels (31-24-4-1) downed the Regina Pats (18-40-1-2) 5-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Wednesday night.
Cole Dubinsky and Brady Pouteau scored the Pats two goals.
READ MORE: Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night
Alexander Alexeyev, Brett Davis and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Rebels.
Max Paddock stopped 22-of-26 shots in the defeat while Ethan Anders made 32 saves.
READ MORE: Regina Pats erase 4-goal deficit, beat Kootenay Ice 5-4 in shootout
The Pats were 1-for-6 on the powerplay and the Rebels went 0-for-2.
The Pats travel to Saskatoon on Friday for a game against the Blades (39-14-8-0).
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.