Regina Pats
February 28, 2019 11:19 am

Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Regina Pats fall to 18-40-1-2 on the season after losing 5-2 to the Red Deer Rebels in WHL action Wednesday night.

A A

Ethan Sakowich scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels (31-24-4-1) downed the Regina Pats (18-40-1-2) 5-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Wednesday night.

Cole Dubinsky and Brady Pouteau scored the Pats two goals.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night

Alexander Alexeyev, Brett Davis and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Rebels.

Max Paddock stopped 22-of-26 shots in the defeat while Ethan Anders made 32 saves.

READ MORE: Regina Pats erase 4-goal deficit, beat Kootenay Ice 5-4 in shootout

The Pats were 1-for-6 on the powerplay and the Rebels went 0-for-2.

The Pats travel to Saskatoon on Friday for a game against the Blades (39-14-8-0).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Hockey League
CHL
Pats
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Blades
Western Hockey League
WHL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.