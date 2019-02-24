Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night

Tristin Langan had two goals and an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors (33-16-8) beat the Regina Pats (18-39-3) 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Josh Brook scored the winner in the second period for the Warriors with Brayden Tracey and Carson Denomie also chipping in.

READ MORE: Regina Pats erase 4-goal deficit, beat Kootenay Ice 5-4 in shootout

Brady Pouteau, on the power play, and Garrett Wright scored for the Pats.

Adam Evanoff turned aside 15 shots for the win in net as Max Paddock made 30 saves in the defeat.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall 6-3 to Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night

Both teams went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Pats are off until Wednesday when they host the Red Deer Rebels. Game time is 7 p.m.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!