Regina Pats
February 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated: February 24, 2019 1:42 pm

Regina Pats fall 5-2 to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Regina Pats came up empty in a 5-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors in WHL action Saturday night.

Tristin Langan had two goals and an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors (33-16-8) beat the Regina Pats (18-39-3) 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Josh Brook scored the winner in the second period for the Warriors with Brayden Tracey and Carson Denomie also chipping in.

Brady Pouteau, on the power play, and Garrett Wright scored for the Pats.

Adam Evanoff turned aside 15 shots for the win in net as Max Paddock made 30 saves in the defeat.

Both teams went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Pats are off until Wednesday when they host the Red Deer Rebels. Game time is 7 p.m.

Global News
© 2019 The Canadian Press

