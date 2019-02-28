Police close portion of Hwy. 12 for environmental cleanup
Police say a portion of Highway 12 in Tay Township will be closed on Thursday.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the eastbound lane of Highway 12 at Fraser Lane will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday for environmental cleanup.
Police say the cleanup should take approximately six hours, and officers hope to reopen the road by 3 p.m.
