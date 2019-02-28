MLHU to release update on local response to opioid crisis

Few details have been released, but just over a year after London’s temporary overdose prevention site first opened its doors, the Middlesex London Health Unit says it will be releasing an update on the local response to the opioid crisis.

The update is expected to include new data on opioid-related deaths in the last six months of 2018 as well as highlights from the community response to the issue.

While full details will be released Thursday morning, the health unit has said results so far are encouraging, though much remains to be done.

On Feb. 12, London marked one year since the opening of a temporary overdose prevention site and at that point, officials said roughly 13,000 people had walked through the doors and roughly 80 overdose deaths had been prevented.

The site was the first of its kind in Ontario and was created to serve as a stopgap measure until permanent sites are up and running.

Mayor Ed Holder and Medical Officer of Health Chris Mackie will be among the local leaders speaking at Innovation Works at 201 King St. at 10:30 a.m.