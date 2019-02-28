Shredding in threads with the ‘Seymour suit man’

When Ryan Pineo hits the slopes, he’s dressed to impress.

The 32-year-old has taken the concept of a “ski suit” to another level, shredding in threads more appropriate for a board meeting than a day on the mountain.

Known as the “Seymour suit man,” Pineo marked his 51st consecutive day on the slopes Wednesday, dressed in a full suit and tie.

The suave setup, according to the recently-single Pineo, was the result of an apres-ski conundrum.

“One day I had a first date downtown and I was like, ‘Oh, should I look like an idiot on the first date and wear my ski clothes or should I look like an idiot on the hill and smell mountain-y fresh?’ So I decided to wear the suit and it just kind of blew up from there,” he told Global News.

But the sartorial spectacle isn’t what Pineo’s skiing marathon is all about.

What started as an attempt to lose a little weight and maybe meet a companion has turned into a drive to set amateur records, competing against thousands of skiers around the world, all using an app called “Snoww.”

On Tuesday, Pineo laid down 50 runs as he notched his 50th consecutive day on the slopes, putting him at the top of the app’s leader boards.

“For those of you that are a little sore after one day of skiing, you can imagine what 51’s like,” he quipped.

The self-employed homeowner said he plans on cracking 100 days of skiing in a row.

And while he’s yet to find love, he hasn’t given up — and said he’s up for a ski date if anyone’s interested.

He said he’s also shaved about 20 pounds — while bringing a little levity to the ski hill.

“People seem to laugh, get a rise,” he said of his outfit.