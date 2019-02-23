Okanagan
February 23, 2019 3:33 pm

Fresh snow, superb skiing conditions in the Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News

It's powder aplenty at Big White, with the resort reporting 42 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours.

Big White Resort
A dump of overnight snow in the Okanagan has created fantastic skiing conditions.

Big White Resort near Kelowna is reporting that it received 42 centimetres of new snow in the last 24 hours.

Big White said it has passed the five-metre mark in snowfall this sesaon.

READ MORE: ‘You’ll be surprised by how much you love it’: Big White offering discounted learn-to-ski program for Okanagan locals

“Conditions could not get any better,” Big White said in an email on Saturday. “The resort has now officially passed the five-metre mark in cumulative snowfall this season.”

At Big White, the hill was reporting an alpine snow base of 244 centimetres with 119 runs open.

At Silver Star near Vernon, the resort is reporting 15 cm of new snow in the last 24 hours. The alpine base is 209 cm with 133 runs open.

At Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton, the resort is reporting 12 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours. The alpine base is 145 cm with 78 runs open.

At Baldy Mountain near Osoyoos, the resort is reporting 11 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours. The alpine base is 145 cm with 34 trails open.

Global News
