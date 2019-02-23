Fresh snow, superb skiing conditions in the Okanagan
A dump of overnight snow in the Okanagan has created fantastic skiing conditions.
Big White Resort near Kelowna is reporting that it received 42 centimetres of new snow in the last 24 hours.
“Conditions could not get any better,” Big White said in an email on Saturday. “The resort has now officially passed the five-metre mark in cumulative snowfall this season.”
At Big White, the hill was reporting an alpine snow base of 244 centimetres with 119 runs open.
At Silver Star near Vernon, the resort is reporting 15 cm of new snow in the last 24 hours. The alpine base is 209 cm with 133 runs open.
At Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton, the resort is reporting 12 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours. The alpine base is 145 cm with 78 runs open.
At Baldy Mountain near Osoyoos, the resort is reporting 11 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours. The alpine base is 145 cm with 34 trails open.
