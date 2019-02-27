Crime
February 27, 2019 8:09 pm
Updated: February 27, 2019 8:10 pm

Surrey RCMP issues warning after alleged assault of 16-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP say a teenage girl was assaulted by a stranger on Tuesday morning.

The Surrey RCMP is warning the public after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted by a stranger on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 154 Street and 101A Avenue, where a 16-year-old girl was walking, police said.

Investigators said a man allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to walk her towards a parked vehicle.

The girl broke free and fled, police said.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his early 20s with tanned skin or a ruddy complexion who stands approximately six feet tall and has a medium build.

Police say the suspect had a chisel-shaped jaw and a pointy nose. He was wearing a grey hoodie with brownish pants and red shoes. The vehicle is described as a small, silver sedan from the early 2000s that may be a Kia or a Subaru.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses or obtain dashcam video from anyone who was in the area between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

