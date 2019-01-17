Surrey RCMP investigating stranger assault of 14-year-old girl

Public assistance is being requested by police after a stranger assaulted a 14-year-old girl Jan. 16, in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the teen was walking home from school in the 9300 block of 157 Street when she noticed a man standing by the path to Bel Air Park. Moments later he was walking behind her and grabbed her shoulder. Police say the girl kicked backwards, hitting the man, which prompted him to release his grip. She then ran home.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes. Police say the girl did not see his face.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit is investigating whether this incident could be connected to similar cases.

Anyone who recorded dash cam video in the area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 16 is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Police are reminding people they can increase their safety by using main routes, avoiding lanes and secluded areas. Also, it’s always best to walk with friends, when possible. Don’t assist strangers, let others know your plans and trust your instincts if you are feeling uncomfortable or threatened.