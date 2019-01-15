Surrey needs 350 more cops, says anti-crime group Wake Up Surrey

The anti-crime group Wake Up Surrey has told city council that Surrey needs another 350 police officers.

In a presentation to council, Wake Up Surrey spokesperson Sukhi Sandhu said Surrey is lacking a significant number of police officers.

Based on the number of police officers relative to the population in cities like Vancouver and other municipalities, and considering increasing crime and gang activity, “we are about 350 officers short,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu also says more police officers aren’t the only answer to tackling the gang violence.

He says parents need to get more involved in their kids’ lives and their community.

In response, Mayor Doug McCallum said the budget is appropriate.

“We’ve passed a budget we feel is appropriate for the situation, especially when we’re looking towards getting our new police force.”

That budget passed by council in December included no new hires for Surrey RCMP, even though the previous council promised 12 additional officers.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald says he needs more officers but won’t say how many.

“We’re still in the process of assessing what our resource needs will be. A lot of those resource needs depend on what policing model council would like for the city.”

Meanwhile, Sandhu also told council the gangs continue to recruit young people, with the latest efforts showing up in the Strawberry Hills neighbourhood.

“We’re advised there are party buses picking up kids who have told their parents they are going to a movie but they then walk across the street and a party bus is waiting for them and there is alcohol, drugs and unscrupulous activity to trap girls.”

Sandhu says gang-recruitment can happen in any community organization, including on the playing fields and on soccer teams.