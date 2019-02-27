Alberta gearing up for wildfire season

While it may not feel like it, wildfire season in Alberta is just around the corner and the provincial government is getting ready.

Officially running from March 1 to Oct. 31, the province is putting firefighters, equipment and aircraft in place ahead of the season.

Last year, 1,288 wildfires burned more than 59,800 hectares across the province and 777 were caused by humans.

As of Friday, fire permits will be required for any burning, except campfires, in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area.

“More than half our wildfires are human-caused,” Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said. “Getting a permit, following any fire bans or restrictions and burning responsibly are simple ways we can all do our part to prevent wildfires.”

The permits not only let firefighters know where burning is being done, but they help prevent false calls, according to a news release from the province.

Fire permits are free and can be requested at any Agriculture and Forestry office.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 310-FIRE (3473).